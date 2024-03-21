Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,864. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

