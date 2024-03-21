Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $261,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 650,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,713. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

