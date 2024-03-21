Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $259,000 Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,848. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

