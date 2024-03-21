Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 42.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,655. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

