Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 64.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Popular by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 7.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 693,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 49,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Popular by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. 359,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

