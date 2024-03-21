Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,772 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,081,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 4,104,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

