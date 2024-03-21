Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 319,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,621. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

