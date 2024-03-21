PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 845,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,778. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.