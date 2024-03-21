Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 45.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.18. 3,101,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

