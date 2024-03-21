Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.01. 5,801,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

