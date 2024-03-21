JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $16.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 651,800 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

