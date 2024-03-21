Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $887,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.05. The stock had a trading volume of 901,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

