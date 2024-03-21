CIC Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.82. 1,037,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $346.31 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.