DEI (DEI) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, DEI has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $186.76 million and approximately $162.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00130800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

