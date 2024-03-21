STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.25 Million

STP (STPT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $140.25 million and approximately $31.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,184.47 or 1.00165384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00157345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07027218 USD and is up 24.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $22,993,177.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

