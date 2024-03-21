SOLVE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $778,506.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. SOLVE has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $778,506.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003438 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

