Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for approximately 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asana by 106,674.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 1,340,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.27. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

