T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.83. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,170,333 shares of company stock valued at $842,695,193. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

