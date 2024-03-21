Norwood Financial Corp Trims Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,133. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

