Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6,699.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,302. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.