Norwood Financial Corp Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,520,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,143,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

