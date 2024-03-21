Norwood Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,786. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

