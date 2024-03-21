Norwood Financial Corp Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.