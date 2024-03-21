Norwood Financial Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

