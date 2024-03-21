Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 405,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,955 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $417.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

