TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 209,800 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,800 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in iQIYI by 1,117.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd lifted its position in iQIYI by 22.3% during the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.25. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

View Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.