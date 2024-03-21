Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Agora were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Agora by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Price Performance

Agora stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 77,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Agora Company Profile

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.