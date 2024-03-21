TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $4.74 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Baidu makes up approximately 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Baidu by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 1,751,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

