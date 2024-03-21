TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.53. 2,631,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.53, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

