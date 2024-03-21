Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $493.22. 1,856,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

