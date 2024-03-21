Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 254,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.03. 731,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,770. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $197.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

