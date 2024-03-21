Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 261.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 2.71% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of YINN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

