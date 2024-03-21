Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 2.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. 3,558,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

