Norwood Financial Corp Buys 125 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.91.

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Cummins stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,116. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

