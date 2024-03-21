TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $36.90 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 9.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.33% of Robinhood Markets worth $36,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HOOD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,707. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

