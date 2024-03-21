Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $225,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Origin Bancorp makes up 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Separately, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 59,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.