CIC Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,139,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

