Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 153 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IVE traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,983. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

