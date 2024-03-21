Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,412,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.37. 279,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.