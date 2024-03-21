iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Decreased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.31. 56,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,925. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

