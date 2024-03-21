Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $11.99. Steelcase shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 271,051 shares trading hands.

Steelcase Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Steelcase by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

