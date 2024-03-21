Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Gap Up to $54.62

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.62, but opened at $56.50. Invesco Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 8,659 shares trading hands.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

