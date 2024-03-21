Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.50. Redfin shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,360,555 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Redfin Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $760.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

