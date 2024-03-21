Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.12. Semrush shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 33,728 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Semrush Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 271,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,942 shares of company stock worth $1,604,490 over the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semrush by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

