Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $65.54

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.54, but opened at $68.00. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $67.65, with a volume of 2,098,266 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

