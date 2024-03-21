Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $10.55. Immatics shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 83,837 shares trading hands.

Immatics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $955.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Get Immatics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.