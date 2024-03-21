TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 172,200 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,200 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,065,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,714 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 3,742,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

