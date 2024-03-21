Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.28

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 29251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.11.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

