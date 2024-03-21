Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.83

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$74.83 and last traded at C$74.66, with a volume of 33019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.63. The firm has a market cap of C$43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.8633829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

