argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $356.95

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $356.95, but opened at $410.81. argenx shares last traded at $405.50, with a volume of 190,356 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

argenx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,352,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in argenx by 41.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

